BCR sectional softball preview capsules

Bureau Valley’s Lesleigh Maynard (center) celebrates a diving catch to end the game and take the win against Princeton Friday, May 17, 2024 at the Class 2A regional finals in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here’s a look at this week’s sectional softball games involving Bureau County-area teams.

Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional

Where: Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, Peoria

Team to beat: Rockridge (26-3-1)

Tuesday: (No. 1) St. Bede (22-5-1) vs. (6) Riverdale (19-14), 4:30 p.m.; (1) Rockridge vs. (2) Chillicothe IVC (19-14), 6 p.m.

Friday: Championship, 5 p.m.

Worthy of note: St. Bede (1A) and Rockridge (2A) both won state championships at the Louisville Slugger Complex. It was the first state title for the Bruins and third straight for the Rockets, who have won four out of the past five 2A state championships. The two defending state champs met at the Academy on April 20 with the Rockets beating the Bruins 9-0. Rockridge senior ace Kendra Lewis, a Wisconsin recruit, did not pitch in that game. The Bruins beat Riverdale, Tuesday’s semifinal opponent, 4-3 on May 10 behind ace Ella Hermes (7.0 IP, 11 H, 3 ER, 6 K). St. Bede has also defeated IVC 9-3 on April 19. Rockridge defeated Riverdale twice (1-0, 6-3) in Three Rivers West play, but has not played IVC.

Regional finals results: St. Bede 3, Midwest Central 0; IVC 7, Canton 5; Riverdale 7, Kewanee 2; Rockridge 2, Brimfield 0

Last year’s sectional finals results: St. Bede 3, Biggsville West Central 1; Rockridge 12, Tremont 2 (5 inn.)

Next: Winner advances to East Peoria Supersectional (Eastside Centre) vs. the Herscher Sectional winner at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27.

St. Bede's Reagan Stoudt reacts after defeating Midwest Central during the Class 2A Regional final on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Abbot Phillip Davey Field. (Scott Anderson)

Class 2A Marengo Sectional

Where: Marengo High School

Team to beat: North Boone (25-4)

Tuesday: (No. 5) Genoa-Kingston (18-11) vs. (3) Richmond-Burton (24-10), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: (4) North Boone (25-4) vs. (7) Bureau Valley (17-9), 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Worthy of note: All four teams won regionals by upsets, including two over No. 1 seeds. No. 4 North Boone beat No. 1 and host Marengo 9-3 while No. 5 G-K upset No. 1 Stillman Valley 2-1 at Oregon. No. 7 Bureau Valley defeated rival and third-seeded Princeton 6-5 at Rock Falls. Catcher Emily Wright had two hits and two RBIs for BV and Emma Stull homered in the Storm’s regional final win. Megan Smith scattered 14 hits for the win in the circle, strikign out nine. ... The regional championship was just the second in school history for BV and first since 2006. The 2006 Storm squad, which was the No. 19 seed, upset No. 4 Princeton 4-3 and No. 6 Putnam County 7-6 for the regional title. BV has never won a sectional game. ... All four teams have won 17 games or more, led by North Boone with 25.

Regional finals results: Bureau Valley 6, Princeton 5; North Boone 9, Marengo 3; Genoa-Kingston 2, Stillman Valley 1; Richmond-Burton 1, Aurora Central Catholic

Next: Winner advances to Lisle Supersectional (Benedictine University) vs. the Elmhurst IC Catholic Sectional winner at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27.