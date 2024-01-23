La Salle Office Supply to get a makeover

Watch for masonry work and lighting upgrades at La Salle City Hall. The city council allocated Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, about a third of the $1.2 million received in American Rescue Plan Act funds on the roof at city hall and will use the remainder on the facade. (Shaw Local News Network)

The old La Salle Office Supply building in downtown La Salle is getting a makeover.

“We’re very excited about this.” — La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove

Monday, the La Salle City Council unanimously approved petitions by David Raccuglia to subdivide 901 First St. into two building – now, 901 and 907 First Street – for commercial space and, above 907 First St., a single-felony residential component.

“Future plans are still not finalized,” Raccuglia said prior to Monday’s meeting.

Mayor Jeff Grove said he was pleased to see development east of Joliet Street.

“We’re very excited about this,” Grove said, “and thank you for the investment.”

Separately, city residents who have voiced concerns about water quality can reasonably expect improvement in February. Michael Slagel, president of Vissering Construction, provided an update on work at the water plant, expected to be completed next month.

The city released a statement in December saying some discoloration in water may be present in some neighborhoods over the next few weeks as the city continues maintenance of its water treatment plant. A filter at the plant is under maintenance, which has led to a higher amount of water going through the plant’s other filter, which results in the discoloration from an increase in iron and manganese, the city said.

Finally, watch for masonry work and lighting upgrades. The council allocated about a third of the $1.2 million received in American Rescue Plan Act funds on the roof at City Hall and will use the remainder on the facade.

Other matters:

The council accepted with regret the retirement of La Salle Police Sgt. Thomas Belski.

Alderman T. “Boo” Herndon participated remotely and told the council he’s recovering from “kidney malfunction” that resulted in a lengthy hospital stay.

The council approved tag days for La Salle Little League (May 3-4) and the Knights of Columbus (Sept. 20-22) and approved raffle licenses for the La Salle Excellence Foundation, Voluntary Action Center - Meals on Wheels and Starved Rock Runners.

The city collected $229,709.58 in sales taxes in October (a same-month record), which keeps the pending 2023 total at a record pace

The council appointed John Duncan and Jerry Janick to the Fire Pension Board (terms of two years and three years, respectively)

A discussion of adjusting traffic controls at the intersection 24th and Chartres streets was tabled.