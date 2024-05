A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday on Route 251 in Dimmick Township near Peru and died as a result of the injuries, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday on Route 251 in Dimmick Township near Peru and died as a result of the injuries, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Jerome E. Johnson, 25, of Ottawa was identified as the pedestrian.

The crash is under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Division.