Girls track & field: Princeton, L-P each send two athletes to state

Princeton's Morgan Foes throws shot put during the Class 2A girls track and field Sectional on Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

PRINCETON - Pat Hodge calls them “Thunder and Lightning.”

Senior Morgan Foes brought the thunder for Princeton in Thursday’s Class 2A sectional, qualifying for state in the shot put and discus.

Teammate Camryn Driscoll provided the lightning by qualifying in the 400 meters.

They will joined at next week’s state track meet in Charleston by La Salle-Peru junior Elli Sines (100 hurdles) and freshman Aubrey Duttlinger, who goes down in both the long jump and triple jump.

Princeton and L-P tied for fourth place with 52 points. Sherrard edged Geneseo by a half point (123.5 to 123) for the championship with Galesburg (102) taking third.

Foes wasn’t happy how last week’s Three Rivers Conference Meet went last week. She made up for it by advancing in both throws, placing second in the discus at 45.87 meters and third in the shot put at 11.03

“Last week didn’t necessarily go my way at conference,” she said. “So this week at practice was a really good week. I focused on staying relaxed, building back up to state qualifying which I was able to pull off tonight, which was nice.

“Throwing is so mental as much as it physical. Getting through those mental blocks is so important. That’s what I was working towards.”

Foes was one of four qualifiers in the shot put, placing third with a throw of 11.03 meters. It was a loaded field headed by Olivia Marshall of Geneseo at 13.78 and Camryn Huston of Monmouth-Roseville at 12.08, who are the top two ranked throwers in Class 2A.

“I think of it as a mock state meet, because we have some of the best throwers in the state,” Foes said. “It’s really awesome to be able to compete with them the entire season and push myself further. I’m looking for some PRs next week. I have a full week of practice, which is nice to stay relaxed and keep it easy and see what I can do.”

The only thing better for Foes is if her best friend Morgan Richards (sixth in discus) could have made it out also.

“It really stinks that we can’t go together. I’m really proud of her this season. She’s made a lot of strides,” Foes said.

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll competes in the 400 meter run during the Class 2A girls track and field Sectional on Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Driscoll came in second behind Galesburg Silver Streak Syriah Boyd, who showed why she is one the top sprinters in the state with a time of 57.54. Driscoll came in at 1:00.15, which fell just under the state qualifying standard.

“That’s the race I specialize in the most. I just wanted to push really hard on that. I really wanted to make it to state in the 400,” said Driscoll, who placed fourth in the 200. “I went off pretty strong. I had the lead until about the 200 or 300. But I might have went out a little too strong. But it still ended up turning out good, because I just held on to what I had.”

Returning to state is all Driscoll wanted coming in.

“This is all I wanted to do all season. I want to thank God for the abilities he gave me so I could make state,” she said.

Driscoll also had to assist teammate Avery Waca in loaning her a track jersey. Driscoll forgot hers at home and made a quick change on the infield prior to the race.

“I might need her shirt for state actually,” Driscoll said.

L-P's Elli Sines (center) competes in the 100 meter hurdles during the Class 2A girls track and field Sectional on Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Sines punched her return ticket to state by winning the 100 hurdles with a blue-ribbon time of 16.08 seconds. She placed third in the 100 (13.01), but did not advance.

“Qualifying for hurdles was my main goal and if I could get the 100 then that’d be amazing, too,” Sines said.

Along with chasing a state medal, Sines said she wants to go after the school record.

“Hopefully, get a real good time. Possibly school record. That’s my goal. If not, that’s my goal for next year,” she said.

Duttlinger carried over her success from the IESA level (three state titles) by heading to Charleston in two events. She needed only one jump in the long jump to place second with a qualifying leap of 5.2 meters. She qualified in the triple jump by hitting the state qualifying mark right on the nose at 10.56, placing third.

“I decided to scratch my other long jumps, because I already qualified on my first jump. I didn’t do finals,” she said. “Triple jump I state-qualified perfectly. I’m so happy.”

Also for Princeton, senior Miyah Fox was third in the 100 hurdles (17.14), freshman Payton Frueh was fifth in the 3,200 (13:16.54) and Ruby Acker was sixth in the 1,600 (5:52.45)

L-P placed third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:52.26 ran by Anya De La Luz, Delani Duggan, Kiely Domyancich and Ashlee Lord while freshman Duggan was fifth in the 800 (2:39.39).