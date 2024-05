Four Malden Grade School students earned a trip to the IESA state track meet - Lane Goskusky (shot put), Joseph Perez (100, high jump), Carter Rossler (shot put, discus) and Brady Peach (1600). They all four also qualified for the 4x400 relay. Pictured are head coach Nate Jones (from left), Lane Goskusky, Joseph Perez, Carter Rossler, Brady Peach and assistant coach Kendra Cain. (Photo provided)