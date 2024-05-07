Man dies in Route 251 crash south of Mendota

A man died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 251 near 38th Road south of Mendota, according to the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

A man died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 251 near 38th Road south of Mendota, according to the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

Not much more information regarding the crash has been shared. The La Salle County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the man, pending notification of his family.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to reports. Route 251 just south of Mendota was closed to traffic for about a few hours as first responders were at the scene.