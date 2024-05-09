Final 2024 BCR baseball standings

Here’s a look at the final Bureau County area baseball standings for the 2024 season:
KEYS: * Regional champion; ** Sectional champion; + State finalist; ++ State champ
|BCR teams
|W-L
|*St. Bede (7-6 TCC)
|21-14-1
|*Hall (8-2 TRAC East)
|20-10
|Bureau Valley (4-6 TRAC East)
|11-16
|Princeton (3-7 TRAC East)
|9-13
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|+Newman
|9-1
|25-6-1
|*Hall
|8-2
|20-10
|Bureau Valley
|4-6
|11-16
|Mendota
|4-6
|12-9
|Princeton
|3-7
|9-13
|Kewanee
|2-8
|8-18
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Sherrard
|11-1
|22-4
|Riverdale
|9-3
|16-9
|Monmouth-Roseville
|6-6
|14-14
|*Rockridge
|5-7
|14-17
|Orion
|4-6
|7-15
|Erie-Prophetstown
|4-8
|8-16
|Morrison
|1-10
|3-16
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|++Marquette
|13-2
|31-2
|Seneca
|11-5
|20-8
|*Dwight
|10-6
|18-9
|Henry-Senachwine
|10-6
|12-11-1
|*St. Bede
|8-7
|21-14-1
|Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn
|8-8
|17-14
|Putnam County
|5-11
|7-19
|Midland
|4-11
|9-19-1
|Woodland
|1-12
|3-18
|Other area teams
|W-L
|**Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1 LTC)
|20-7-1
|Dixon (12-5 BNC)
|18-12
|Rock Falls (11-6 BNC)
|16-13
|Geneseo (4-10 WB6)
|16-19
|Ottawa (7-8 I8)
|16-20
|Stark County (3-7 LTC)
|15-15
|LaSalle-Peru (4-9 I8)
|15-16
|Streator (8-6 IC8)
|13-21
|Sterling (5-9 WB6)
|13-17-1
|Fieldcrest (7-4 HOIC)
|11-13
|Amboy (6-4 NUIC)
|10-13