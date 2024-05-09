Final 2024 BCR baseball standings

Nathan Husser and the St. Bede Bruins led Bureau County teams with a 21-14-1 record, reaching the Class 1A Sweet 16. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the final Bureau County area baseball standings for the 2024 season:

KEYS: * Regional champion; ** Sectional champion; + State finalist; ++ State champ

BCR teams W-L *St. Bede (7-6 TCC) 21-14-1 *Hall (8-2 TRAC East) 20-10 Bureau Valley (4-6 TRAC East) 11-16 Princeton (3-7 TRAC East) 9-13

Three Rivers East Con All +Newman 9-1 25-6-1 *Hall 8-2 20-10 Bureau Valley 4-6 11-16 Mendota 4-6 12-9 Princeton 3-7 9-13 Kewanee 2-8 8-18

Three Rivers West Con All Sherrard 11-1 22-4 Riverdale 9-3 16-9 Monmouth-Roseville 6-6 14-14 *Rockridge 5-7 14-17 Orion 4-6 7-15 Erie-Prophetstown 4-8 8-16 Morrison 1-10 3-16

Tri-County Con All ++Marquette 13-2 31-2 Seneca 11-5 20-8 *Dwight 10-6 18-9 Henry-Senachwine 10-6 12-11-1 *St. Bede 8-7 21-14-1 Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 8-8 17-14 Putnam County 5-11 7-19 Midland 4-11 9-19-1 Woodland 1-12 3-18