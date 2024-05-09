June 03, 2024
Final 2024 BCR baseball standings

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Nathan Husser swings and misses at a pitch from Marquette on Monday, April 22, 2024 at St. Bede Academy.

Nathan Husser and the St. Bede Bruins led Bureau County teams with a 21-14-1 record, reaching the Class 1A Sweet 16. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the final Bureau County area baseball standings for the 2024 season:

KEYS: * Regional champion; ** Sectional champion; + State finalist; ++ State champ

BCR teamsW-L
*St. Bede (7-6 TCC)21-14-1
*Hall (8-2 TRAC East)20-10
Bureau Valley (4-6 TRAC East)11-16
Princeton (3-7 TRAC East)9-13
Three Rivers EastConAll
+Newman9-125-6-1
*Hall8-220-10
Bureau Valley4-611-16
Mendota4-612-9
Princeton3-79-13
Kewanee2-88-18
Three Rivers WestConAll
Sherrard11-122-4
Riverdale9-316-9
Monmouth-Roseville6-614-14
*Rockridge5-714-17
Orion4-67-15
Erie-Prophetstown4-88-16
Morrison1-103-16
Tri-CountyConAll
++Marquette13-231-2
Seneca11-520-8
*Dwight10-618-9
Henry-Senachwine10-612-11-1
*St. Bede8-721-14-1
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn8-817-14
Putnam County5-117-19
Midland4-119-19-1
Woodland1-123-18
Other area teamsW-L
**Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1 LTC)20-7-1
Dixon (12-5 BNC)18-12
Rock Falls (11-6 BNC)16-13
Geneseo (4-10 WB6)16-19
Ottawa (7-8 I8)16-20
Stark County (3-7 LTC)15-15
LaSalle-Peru (4-9 I8)15-16
Streator (8-6 IC8)13-21
Sterling (5-9 WB6)13-17-1
Fieldcrest (7-4 HOIC)11-13
Amboy (6-4 NUIC)10-13
