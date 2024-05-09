Baseball & softball: Complete postseason schedules across The Times area

Marquette’s Carson Zellers puts down a bunt against Seneca at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

With the release of Class 3A’s playoff schedules, the IHSA postseason picture is now complete for Times-area softball and baseball teams. Here is a breakdown of the basepaths ahead this postseason for Ottawa, Streator, Marquette, Seneca, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell and the rest of the area’s ballclubs.

Monday, May 13

Baseball: 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional – El Paso-Gridley at Canton, 4:30 p.m.; Fieldcrest at Farmington, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Herscher Regional – Clifton Central at Bishop Mac, 4:30 p.m.; Momence at Herscher, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Regional – Winnebago at Genoa-Kingston, 4:30 p.m.; Rockford Christian at Sandwich, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Hall Regional – Knoxville at Orion, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Somonauk at Newark, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional – WFC at Peoria Heights, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional – Earlville at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m;.; Hiawatha at AFC, 4:30 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – Midland at Putnam Co., 4:30 p.m.

Softball: 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional – Somonauk/Leland at Regina Dominican, 4:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – Fieldcrest at Hall, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Earlville at Harvest Christian, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Walther Christian Regional – Hope Academy at Walther Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14

Softball: 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional – Aurora Central Catholic vs. Somonauk/Regina winner, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – Seneca vs. Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.; Richmond-Burton vs. Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – St. Bede vs. Fieldcrest/Hall winner, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Serena vs. Earlville/Harvest Christian winner, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Walther Christian Regional – WFC vs. Hope Academy/Walther Christian winner, 4:30 p.m.; Grant Park vs. Illinois Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; 1A Newark Regional – Newark vs. Yorkville Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Baseball: 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional – Brimfield vs. Canton/EPG winner, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Herscher Regional – Manteno vs. Clifton Central/Bishop Mac winner, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Regional – Marengo vs. Winnebago/G-K winner, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Hall Regional – IVC vs/ Knoxville/Orion winner, 4:30 p.m.; Hall vs. Kewanee, 6:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Marquette vs. Somonauk/Newark winner, 4 p.m.; 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional – Dwight vs. WFC/Peoria Heights winner, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional – Forreston vs. Earlville/Indian Creek winner, 4:30 p.m.; Amboy vs. Hiawatha/AFC winner, 7 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – AlWood vs. Midland/Putnam Co. winner, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: 2A Seneca Regional – Prairie Central vs. Lexington/Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – Midwest Central vs. El Paso-Gridley, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Marquette vs. Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Newark Regional – St. Edward vs. Woodlands Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

Baseball: 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional – Peoria Notre Dame vs. Fieldcrest/Farmington winner, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Herscher Regional – Seneca vs. Momence/Herscher winner, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Regional – Stillman Valley vs. Rockford Christian/Sandwich winner, 4:30 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – Yorkville Christian vs. Serena, 4 p.m.; 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional – Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Wash. vs. Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – St. Bede vs. Princeville, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Softball: 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional – championship: 5 p.m.; 2A Seneca Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 2A St. Bede Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 1A Newark Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Baseball: 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 2A Herscher Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 2A Marengo Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 2A Hall Regional – championship: 1 p.m.; 1A Serena Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional – championship: 1:30 p.m.; 1A St. Bede Regional – championship: 11 a.m.

Softball: 1A Walther Christian Regional – championship: 10 a.m.

Monday, May 20

no postseason baseball/softball scheduled

Tuesday, May 21

Softball: 3A Metamora Regional – Metamora vs. Kankakee, 4:30 p.m.; La Salle-Peru vs. Streator, 6:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Herscher Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – semifinals: 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.; 1A Woodland Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Baseball: 3A La Salle-Peru Regional – Morris vs. La Salle-Peru, 4 p.m.; Plano vs. Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.; 3A Pontiac Regional – Joliet Catholic vs. Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.; 2A Beecher Sectional – semifinals: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; 2A IVC Sectional – semifinals: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; 1A Harvest Christian Sectional – semifinals: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; 1A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional (Horenberger Field) – semifinals: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Softball: 3A Ottawa Regional – Ottawa vs. Plano, 4:30 p.m.; Morris vs. Bremen, 6:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Herscher Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m.; 1A Woodland Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 23

Baseball: 3A Pontiac Regional – Kankakee vs. Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 24

Softball: 3A Metamora Regional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Marengo Sectional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Herscher Sectional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – championship: 5 p.m.; 1A Woodland Sectional – championship: 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Baseball: 3A La Salle-Peru Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 3A Pontiac Regional – championship: 11 a.m.; 2A Beecher Sectional – championship: 11 a.m.; 2A IVC Sectional – championship: 2 p.m.; 1A Harvest Christian Sectional – championship: 11 a.m.; 1A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional (Horenberger Field) – championship: 11 a.m.

Softball: 3A Ottawa Regional – championship: 11 a.m.

Monday, May 27

Baseball: 2A Geneseo Supersectional (Richmond Hill Park) – 1 p.m.; 1A Rockford Rivets Supersectional (Rivets Stadium) – 1 p.m.; 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional (Horenberger Field) – 11 a.m

Softball: 2A East Peoria Supersectional (EastSide Centre) – 11 a.m.; 1A Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional (Carol Willis Park) – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, May 28

Softball: 3A Washington Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; 3A Lemont Sectional – semifinal: 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

Baseball: 3A Washington Sectional – semifinals: 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Softball: 3A Lemont Sectional – semifinal: 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 30

no postseason baseball/softball scheduled

Friday, May 31

Baseball: IHSA 2A State Finals (at Dozer Park, Peoria) – semifinals: 4 p.m., 7 p.m.; IHSA 1A State Finals (at Dozer Park, Peoria) – semifinals: 10 a.m., 1 p.m.

Softball: 3A Washington Sectional – championship: 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m.; 3A Lemont Sectional – championship: 4:30 p.m.; IHSA 2A State Finals (at Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – semifinals: 3 p.m., 5 p.m.; IHSA 1A State Finals (at Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – semifinals: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Baseball: 3A Washington Sectional – championship: 11 a.m.; IHSA 2A State Finals (at Dozer Park, Peoria) – 3rd-place: 4 p.m.; state championship: 7 p.m.; IHSA 1A State Finals (at Dozer Park, Peoria) – 3rd-place: 10 a.m.; state championship: 1 p.m.

Softball: IHSA 2A State Finals (at Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – 3rd-place: 1 p.m.; state championship: 3:30 p.m.; IHSA 1A State Finals (at Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – 3rd-place: 9 a.m.; state championship: 11:30 a.m.

Monday, June 3

Baseball: 3A Geneseo Supersectional – 6 p.m.

Softball: 3A East Peoria Supersectional (EastSide Centre) – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 4

no postseason baseball/softball scheduled

Wednesday, June 5

no postseason baseball/softball scheduled

Thursday, June 6

no postseason baseball/softball scheduled

Friday, June 7

Baseball: IHSA 3A State Finals (Duly Health & Care Field, Joliet) – semifinals: 10 a.m., noon

Softball: IHSA 3A State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – semifinals: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Baseball: IHSA 3A State Finals (Duly Health & Care Field, Joliet) – 3rd-place: 9 a.m.; state championship: TBA

Softball: IHSA 3A State Finals (Louisville Slugger Complex, Peoria) – 3rd-place: 9 a.m.; state championship: 11:30 a.m.