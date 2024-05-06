Former Sears building at Peru Mall up for auction

The former Sears building at 1607 38th St. in Peru is up for auction, the city announced on its Facebook page Monday. (Scott Anderson)

The former Sears building at 1607 38th St. in Peru is up for auction, the city announced on its Facebook page Monday.

The one-story, 98,858 square foot vacant building, built in 2001, is located on 8.4 acres with ample parking for 2,491 vehicles, according to the auction site.

“Situated near major retail giants such as Menards, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Target, Hy-Vee and The Home Depot, this property is perfect for large retailers and automotive businesses,” the site said. “With a daily traffic count of 22,100 vehicles, it offers unparalleled exposure and footfall potential. "

The minimum bid is $550,000 with a bid increment of $100,000. The Sears located at Peru Mall closed in October 2017.

For more information about the property visit, https://www.crexi.com/properties/1418204/illinois-89k-sf-former-sears-redevelopment-opportunity-on-84-acres