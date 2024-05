Tonica, and Leonore firefighters work the scene of a structure fire in the 1900 block of East 8th Road on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 near Tonica. The fire happened just before 3:30p.m. (Scott Anderson)

Tonica, Peru, Utica, Grand Ridge, Leonore and Oglesby fire departments responded to a structure fire Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Eighth Road near Tonica.

The fire call came in about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. There was clouds of smoke coming from the house as firefighters sprayed the structure, but flames were not visible.

