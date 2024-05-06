La Salle County committee: Don’t rename Starved Rock

La Salle County Board members were clear: Starved Rock State Park must not be renamed. Board member Beth Findley Smith, R-Somonauk, is among those who voice their opposition Monday, May 6, 2024, to a state proposal to reevaluate the names of state parks. A resolution was passed unanimously Monday out of committee and goes to the full board Thursday. (Tom Collins)

The La Salle County Board will vote Thursday on a resolution opposing any attempt to rename Starved Rock State Park.

The county’s Committee on Appointments and Legislation and Rules advanced a draft resolution Monday. While the resolution could be amended during Thursday’s full board meeting, board member Beth Findley Smith, R-Somonauk, speaking during the public comment period, said she anticipates the 29-member board will adopt it.

“I am very confident the full board will pass the resolution,” Findley Smith said. “La Salle County residents have sent a strong message to all of us that this is the stance we need to take. ”The ensuing floor discussion was brief and decisive.

Board member Jill Bernal, D-Peru, said the Starved Rock name is deeply cemented in the state’s tourist industry and changing it would only create confusion.

Board member Doug Trager, D-Ottawa, said Starved Rock has a national profile – Starved Rock Lodge was recently listed by AARP magazine as one of the nation’s seven great lodges – and that a name change would undermine the park’s national profile.

Board member Tina Busch, R-Tonica, said she’s received calls from constituents as well as Native Americans who are steadfastly opposed to a name change.

“Apparently, they (the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) haven’t done any investigating or anything on this name change,” Busch said.

Board member Arratta Znaniecki, R-Ottawa, called for a vote and the resolution was adopted by unanimous acclamation.

The resolution isn’t final and an agenda for Thursday’s meeting was not available at press time Monday. Nevertheless, board members interviewed anticipated the full board would swiftly take up the issue and likely adopt the resolution with little or no amendment.

As previously reported, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued an April 5 statement acknowledging the possibility that Starved Rock, along with other IDNR units, could be renamed.

The statement resulted in an immediate and ongoing backlash. IDNR later clarified “there are no immediate plans for name changes at Starved Rock or any other site. Any conversations and proposals about renaming sites will be led by tribal partners, and IDNR will make every effort to ensure various constituencies are represented at the table, including residents, business owners, state lawmakers and others.”

That did little to mollify La Salle County’s elected and civic leaders. A petition drive was launched opposing the name change. State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, introduced an Illinois Senate resolution against renaming the park. Two candidates for statehouse both expressed their opposition.