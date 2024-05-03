Scooter’s Coffee opens in Mendota

Scooter’s Coffee opened Friday in Mendota.

The coffee chain opened its drive-thru store at 1108 13th Ave. The Nebraska-based chain has drive-thru stores in Sandwich, Plano, Princeton and Yorkville, and is looking into developing one in Streator.

The store’s hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.