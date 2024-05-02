Ottawa’s South Side storm sewer project continues

Work will continue on Ottawa’s South Side storm sewer separation project.

The following blocks will be closed through the end of the week for street patching and completion of the work: the 100 block of East Van Buren Street (between State and Catherine streets); the 400 block of West Van Buren Street (between Guthrie and Cornell streets); the 300 and 400 blocks of Houston (Guthrie to Chambers); the 400 block of Cornell Street (Houston to Center Street); and the 400 block of Chambers (Houston to Center streets).

Beginning Friday, May 3, work is scheduled to begin in the 500 block of Chambers Street (between West Center and Campbell streets); the intersection of College Avenue and Adams Street; and the 200 block of College Avenue (between Chambers and Christie).

These areas will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and reopened to traffic at the end of each day and during weekends. Work in these blocks is expected to be completed in three weeks and will include street excavation, the installation of storm sewer lines and roadway restoration.