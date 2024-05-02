IVCC Foundation launches fundraising campaign

A campaign to raise funds for Illinois Valley Community College’s Foundation is geared to the college’s centennial celebration and gaining speed. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A campaign to raise funds for Illinois Valley Community College’s Foundation is geared to the college’s centennial celebration and gaining speed.

Donors to the IVCC 2024 ALL IN campaign can choose from five sponsorship levels: Champion, Hero, Warrior, Supporter or Friend of IVCC. To donate, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/givetoivcc/.

“Sponsorships empower students with scholarships and opportunities they need to succeed.” said Tracy Beattie, executive director of the IVCC Foundation in a news release.

In the last eight years, more than 2,000 students have been awarded scholarships worth nearly $3 million. Another $400,000 is expected to be awarded this year, she said.

“You can make a difference in the lives of tomorrow’s leaders,” she said. “Together, we transform lives and communities through education.”

Sponsorships also benefit local businesses by elevating brand visibility and fostering community engagement, she said.

“It cultivates invaluable connections with students, faculty and future professionals – all while championing the spirit of education and growth.”

Contributors at the Champion level ($3,000 plus) receive a business name/logo listing on the IVCC Foundation TV monitor through March 2025, are listed on a banner of contributors displayed in the lobby until next spring; recognized on the College website and traditional and social media; receive a framed Champion Supporter certificate; receive recognition and VIP seating at the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp theme night honoring IVCC in May, and are recognized at the annual Scholarship Reception in August and the 21st Century Scholars Society Dinner in September.

Contributors at the Hero level ($1,500 plus) are listed on the lobby banner, recognized on the website, social and traditional media, and receive recognition and VIP seating at the baseball game and recognition at the Scholarship Reception.

Contributors to the Warrior level ($1,000 plus) are listed on the display banner, receive recognition and VIP seating at the baseball game, and are recognized at the Scholarship Reception.

Contributors at the Supporter level ($500 plus) are listed on the lobby banner. Donors at the Friend of IVCC level can contribute any amount.

An employee giving effort kicked off the ALL IN campaign last winter, raising nearly $12,000. IVCC turned 100 years old April 24.