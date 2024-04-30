Softball: Three Rivers division leaders to clash today in Princeton

East meets West when the division leaders in Three Rivers Conference softball meet in Princeton today.

Princeton (13-5), the front-runner in the Three Rivers East at 7-2, welcomes Rockridge (18-2), the leader in the Three Rivers West at 8-0 to Little Siberia Field.

Game time is 4:30 p.m.

PHS coach Jhavon Hayes welcomes the challenge of playing the three-time Class 2A defending state champion Rockets.

“We’re a new team this year and want to play the best competition,” she said.

The Tigresses have been swinging some hot bats of late, scoring 52 runs in their last four games and 83 runs in their last seven games. They had highs of 21 against Mendota, 18 against Bureau Valley and 14 against Fieldcrest.

Freshman Avah Oertel clubbed two home runs in Monday’s 10-0 win at Sterling Newman.

Princeton has won four straight and eight out of their last 10.

Rockridge has lost twice this season, falling to undefeated Ridgewood 6-4 in the third game of the season on March 29 and to Sterling 3-2 in nine innings on April 10. The Rockets have won their last nine games, including a 9-0 shutout over defending 1A state champion St. Bede on April 20.

Rockets senior Kendra Ace, who has signed to pitch for the University of Wisconsin, recorded her 700th career strikeout in Monday’s 15-0 win over Morrison.