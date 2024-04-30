Princeton tennis turns a Sweet 16: BCR Monday roundup

Princeton's Tyson Phillips and the Tigers tennis team improved to 16-0 with a 4-1 win Monday at Geneseo. (Mike Vaughn)

The Princeton Tigers tennis team turned a sweet 16 with a 4-1 win at Geneseo on Monday.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 16-0 on the season.

Tyson Phillips and Chase Sims did not lose a game in singles play on the way to 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.

The Tigers also picked up doubles wins by Jackson Mason and Asa Martin (6-2, 6-0) and Josh Orwig and Landon Davis (6-4, 6-7, 10-3). Ben Anderson and Michael Ellis fell at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 15, Woodland 4 (6 inn.): The Bruins scored in every inning on the way to a run-rule Tri-County Conference victory in rural Streator.

Leadoff hitter Ryan Slingsby led the Bruins with four hits while driving in two runs.

Guss Burr (double, RBI), Nathan Husser (double, 3 RBIs) and Alan Spencer (2 RBIs) each had two hits while Luke Tunnell and Gino Ferrari added a hit and two RBIs.

Seth Ferrari went the distance for the win, allowing seven hits, four earned runs with seven strikeouts.

Fulton 6, Bureau Valley 1: Landen Birdsley and Elijah Endress each had a hit for the Storm in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Bryce Helms walked in the first inning and scored the only run for the Storm (10-10).

Storm starter Logan Philhower struck out nine in just three innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs, tagged for the loss.

Newman 15, Princeton 0 (4 inn.): The Comets scored nine runs in the fourth inning to cap a run-rule win over the Tigers in a Three Rivers East game in Sterling.

Will Lott, Luke Smith and Noah LaPorte each had a hit for the Tigers.

Garret Matznick went 3 for 4, Joe Oswalt went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Brendan Tunink went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including a home run, for Newman.