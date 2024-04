An April 25 blood drive at Abundant Life Fellowship Church in La Salle, held in honor of gunshot survivor Mickey Venegas, resulted in the collection of 27 units of blood to assist up to 81 patients. Venegas (left) and blood drive organizer Beverly George announced April the drive will be an annual event. (Photo provided by Beverly George)

An April 25 blood drive at Abundant Life Fellowship Church in La Salle, held in honor of gunshot survivor Mickey Venegas, resulted in the collection of 27 units of blood to assist up to 81 patients.

Venegas and blood drive organizer Beverly George announced Monday the drive will be repeated yearly.

“I knew a year ago that this was something that we could do to replace all of the blood that saved his life,” George said.