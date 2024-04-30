Art Deco Saloon in Peru to close

Art Deco Saloon, 1820 Fourth St., Peru, will have its last day in business Tuesday.

The closure was announced on the Peru bar’s Facebook page. It is owned by the former owner of the Waterstreet Pub in Peru and also offered a lunch menu. For more details about the bar’s closure, go to its Facebook page.

