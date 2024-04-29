Princeton Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild to meet May 2

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St., Princeton.

The program this month will be Applique a Different Way presented by Guild member Barb Whitfield. During this presentation, Whitfield will be showing how to use bonding stabilizer as a backing to the applique piece and fusing it to the quilt thus eliminating needle-turned applique. Guests are encouraged and welcome at guild meetings.

There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if you join the night of the meeting. The guild is looking for new members and anyone interested in joining may do so for an annual membership fee of $24. The Guild encourages those who quilt, sew or want to learn something new to join.

In addition to its monthly meeting, the Guild also will have an open sew day at the church starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Bring projects, machine or whatever to work and join in. For more information, contact co-coordinators Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171, or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.