Gateway Services to host silent auction June 2-9

Gateway Services announced its fifth annual Online Silent Auction will take place noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 2, and Sunday, June 9.

Items will be up for bid on Gateway’s Facebook page during the one-week silent auction. A photo and description of the item will be posted, along with a starting bid. Bidders can then increase the bid in $1 increments. The person with the high bid at the end wins and will be able to collect the item(s) beginning on June 10.

Anyone interested in participating or viewing the items can visit the Facebook page – GatewayServicesInc or use this link: https://fb.me/e/3VmjSvwKE. It is anticipated items will be listed on the page the week prior to the start of the event.

Gateway Services is in its 54th year of providing services to adults with intellectual developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. Programs includes Community Employment Services, Community Day Services, Residential Services (including 24 hour and intermittent support), Home-Based Support Services and Community Mental Health Counseling. Gateway also serves as the administrator for BPART public transportation in Bureau and Putnam counties. For more information, go to www.gateway-services.org or like them on Facebook.