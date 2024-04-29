2 injured in Marseilles crash

Two Aurora residents were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle crash north of Marseilles.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office released more information Monday about the crash Saturday in the area of East 24th Road and North 31st Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Teran Brito, 34, was driving north on East 24th Road when his vehicle went off the roadway to the east, overcorrected and overturned. During the crash the passenger Jasson Montano, 28, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the southbound lane. Brito was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and cited on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Montano was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center in Ottawa.