Marquette baseball opens postseason with win over Newark: The Times Wednesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 18, Newark 3 (4 inn.): At Serena, in the semifinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the Crusaders (25-2) scored seven runs in the second and added nine more in the fourth in the win over the Norsemen (10-22) on Wednesday.

Marquette advances to Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between the host Huskers and Yorkville Christian.

Anthony Couch (two doubles, four RBIs), Sam Mitre (double, four RBIs), Charlie Mullen (three RBIs), Carson Zellers (two RBIs) and Griffin Dobberstein all had two hits for the Crusaders. Keaton Davis had a double and three RBIs, while Grant Dose doubled. Zellers (4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.

Toby Steffen, Payton Wills, Clay Friestad and Kiptyn Bleuer all posted a single for Newark.

Dwight 7, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: At Roanoke, in the semifinals of the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional, the Trojans scored at least one run in every inning but one in topping the Warriors (3-18).

Sam Schmitz had two hits for WFC, with Brezdyn Simons adding a hit and Connor Dodge suffering the pitching loss.

Morris 7, Streator 0: At Morris, the hosts scored four times in the first and added three more runs in the fourth in the win over the Bulldogs (12-19).

Streator had just two hits, singles each by Zander McCloskey and Noah Camp, against five different Morris pitchers.

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 9, Hinckley-Big Rock co-op 0: At Hinckley, the Royals had their season end with the loss to the Rockets in the semifinal of the Class 2A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional.

Softball

Geneseo 10, Ottawa 3: At Geneseo, the host Maple Leafs tallied in five of their six trips to the plate in the win over the Pirates (18-11).

Piper Lewis led Ottawa going 3 for 3 with a double, home run and RBI, while Peyton Bryson (home run) and Aubrey Sullivan also drove in runs.

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 6: At Aurora, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Aurora Central Catholic Regional, the Rockets scored eight runs in the fourth inning and withstood a five-run Sandwich rally with two outs in the seventh.

Ashley Sinetos was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Johanna Freemon 2 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Peyton Dudzik 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Sandwich (12-13).

Boys track and field

Ottawa’s Averkamp advancing to 3A state in 2 events: At Moline, Pirates’ junior Weston Averkamp is advancing to the state meet after finishing first (39.32 seconds) in the 300 hurdles and second (:15.18 ) in the 100 hurdles at the Class 3A Moline Sectional.

5 from Somonauk, 4 from Seneca, and 1 each from Newark and Marquette advance to 1A state: At Seneca, the Bobcats will be sending Garin Zaeske (200-meter run, 2nd, :23.48), Caden Hamer (1600, 2nd, 4:44.21), Landin Stillwell (3200, 2nd, 10:48.10)and the 4x800 relay team of Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swenson and Hamer (1st, 8:34.84) to the state meet after qualifying at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional.

The host Fighting Irish, which captured the team sectional title, qualified Colton Pumphrey (110 hurdles, 1st, :16.20), Alex Bogner-Kidwell (shot put, 1st, 42.93 meters), Sam Chruchill (pole vault, 1st, 4.20) and Sean Sigler (pole vault, 2nd, 3.85).

Newark will send Logan Pasakarnis (800, 2nd, 2:00.28) and Marquette Denver Trainor (long jump, 2nd, 6.63.).