Serena baseball scores sweep; Somonauk track scores 5 firsts at Indian Creek: The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Serena 15, Hiawatha 0 (4 inn.); Serena 18, Hiawatha 0 (4 inn.): At Serena on Saturday, the host Huskers (6-11 overall, 4-1 LTC) steamrolled the Hawks in a Little Ten Conference twin bill.

In the opener, Beau Raikes (2 IP, 0 R, 5 K) and Tanner Faivre (2 IP, 0 R, 3 ) combined on the two-hit shutout. Faivre (3 for 3) homered and drove in three, Carson Baker (3 for 3) doubled, tripled and drove home three, and Hunter Staton and Carter Meyer provided two RBIs apiece.

In the second game, Raikes (3 for 3) doubled, homered and rang up six RBIs, with Meyer and Nolan Muffler providing two RBIs apiece in support of pitchers Faivre (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K) and Payton Twait (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K), who combined on a one-hit shutout.

Morton 7, Streator 1; Morton 6, Streator 4: At EastSide Centre in East Peoria, the Bulldogs (9-13) dropped a doubleheader to the Potters.

In the opener, Jake Hagie provided two hits and Landon Muntz a run batted in for Streator in support of Muntz (4 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 3 K) and reliever Landen Cook (1 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 0 K).

The second game also saw Streator trail throughout despite a pair of singles off the bat of Cole Winterrowd along with a single and triple from Hagie. Blaize Bressner (1 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 0 K) suffered the pitching loss, relieved by Carson Shinkey (4 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K).

Princeton 12, Ottawa 9: At King Field, the host Pirates (9-14) led early but were done in by surrendering a four-run second and eight-run fourth to their old NCIC rivals.

Colin Fowler (3 IP, 4 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss, though Alex Billings (3 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and Tate Wesbecker (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) were solid in relief. Adam Swanson singled, homered and tallied three RBIs for Ottawa, with Jacob Rosetto tripling, doubling twice and driving in two. Jackson Mangold also had two RBIs for the Pirates.

Softball

Morris 13, Streator 5: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (7-12) were dealt the defeat by their old rival despite leading early, Morris’ six-run sixth inning breaking a 5-5 tie.

Makenna Ondrey (5 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 6 K) was hit with the pitching loss, six of the runs charged to her unearned due to four Streator errors. Reagan Morgan drove in two runs, Lily Kupec singled and scored two runs, and Mya Zavada doubled for the Bulldogs.

Girls soccer

Streator 5, Bloomington High 1: At the James Street Rec Area, the host Bulldogs recorded a 5-1 victory to improve to 8-9-2 on the season.

Freshman phenom Audrey Arambula and senior Bridget McGurk popped in two goals apiece for Streator, with Abby Calderon scoring the team’s first.

Track and field

Bobcats compete at IC: At the Indian Creek Invitational, Somonauk/Leland’s boys placed fourth of five teams, while the female Bobcats were fifth of six teams.

For the boys, Jackson Brockway (2:15.16 in the 800-meter run), Landin Stillwell (4:54.89 in the 1,600; 10:48.19 in the 3,200) and the 4x800 relay team of Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swenson and Caden Hamer (8:56.91) all scored event victories.

Emma Rominski (2:47.53 in the 800) and Alexis Punsalan (28.63 seconds in the 200) scored first-place finishes for the Bobcats in the girls meet.