A senior citizen woman was struck by an SUV Friday morning as she crossed the street at the intersection of Park and Brumbach streets in Streator. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A senior citizen woman was struck by an SUV Friday morning as she crossed the street at the intersection of Park and Brumbach streets in Streator.

Streator Fire and Ambulance received the call at about 7:26 a.m. The senior citizen was taken to the nearby OSF Center for Health-Streator for treatment of her injuries, the Streator Police Department said.