Streator shooting trial moved to July 15

A Streator man charged with murder had his trial moved Friday to mid-summer. Attorneys also hinted there might be a deal forthcoming.

Malcolm Whitfield, 30, also listed in DeKalb, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial conference. He was set for jury trial in 10 days for the May 6 shooting of three people including Shaquita Kelly, who died from her gunshot injuries.

However, Whitfield and his lawyer asked for a continuance – not uncommon with complex murder trials – and were given a July 15 trial setting. But in a less-common arrangement, attorneys asked for a final pre-trial conference on May 24.

Final pre-trial conferences are held usually on the cusp of trial, not seven weeks beforehand. Attorneys said in open court they are in negotiations, which means there could be a trial-averting plea.

Whitfield, who faces a complicated sentencing range up to 145 years, remains held in La Salle County Jail.

An accessory in the shooting pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rachael N. Carter of Streator had entered a blind plea late last year to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon (ammunition) and one count of aiding and abetting a fugitive. She will be paroled shortly after Christmas.