Softball: St. Bede at Marquette suspended in 5th due to rain with game tied

Marquette's Makayla Backos forces out St. Bede's Maci Kelly while throwing to first base on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

OTTAWA — During the fourth inning of Thursday’s Tri-County Conference softball game between St. Bede and Marquette, the forecasted rains started as drizzle at June Gross Field and then eventually turned into a downpour following the top of the fifth inning.

With the field condition becoming treacherous, the radar showing no stoppage of precipitation, and after a discussion between the umpires and coaches, the game was suspended with the score tied at 5-5.

Marquette athletic director Todd Hopkins said it may be Friday until he knows when and where the game will be resumed.

St. Bede entered the game 11-1 overall and 6-0 in T-CC play, while Marquette is 8-2 and also 6-0 in the loop.

Prior to the stoppage, the game had its share of twists and turns.

The Crusaders grabbed the lead in the second when Makayla Backos sent the first pitch of the inning from Bruins’ starting pitcher Reagan Stoudt over the center field fence for a solo homer. On the very next pitch, Kealey Rick got a hold of one that cleared the right-center field fence to make it 2-0.

St. Bede responded in the third by tying the game. Lili McClain drew a one-out walk from Cru starter Taylor Cuchra, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Emma Slingsby, to third on an infield base hit by Lili Bosnich. After Bosnich stole second, Ella Hermes drove them both home with a single just off the glove of Marquette’s diving shortstop Hunter Hopkins to make it 2-2.

Marquette then scored three runs in the fourth as the rain began to fall. Backos was hit by a pitch and Rick reached on an error. Stoudt struck out the next two hitters, but then plunked Hopkins to load the bases. From there, Maisie Lyons’ grounder was misplayed to score one run and Taylor Cuchra followed with a solid two-run single to center.

In the top of the fifth with the rain falling even harder, the Bruins got back even. McClain led off reaching on an infield error and Slingsby followed with an infield single to the hole at short with both moving up on a throwing error. Bosnich then loaded the bases on a fielder’s choice that did not produce an out. A wild pitch scored McClain and another throwing error allowed Slingsby to touch home plate as well on the same play. Hermes then scored Bosnich on a ground out.

But before the Crusaders could take their at-bats in the fifth, Mother Nature won out and the game was halted.