Streator finishes ICE sweep of Peotone: The Times Wednesday Area Roundup

Baseball

Streator 12, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): At SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs exploded for 10 runs in the fifth to improve to 6-10 overall and 3-3 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.

Jake Hagie (double, RBI) and Cole Winterrowd (triple, two RBIs) each registered three hits for Streator, while Joe Hoekstra (RBI) went 2 for 2. Zander McCloskey and Blaize Bressner each had two RBIs. Clay Christoff (5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) recorded the win on the mound.

Sycamore 4, Ottawa 3: At King Field, the Spartans scored twice in the each of the first two innings and hung on to drop the Pirates to 7-10 overall and 1-5 in Interstate 8 Conference play..

Adam Swanson went 3 for 3 with a double, Jackson Mangold (RBI) posted a pair of singles and Packston Miller had an RBI for Ottawa. Tate Wesbecker (4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K) and Alex Billings (3 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) shared mound duties for the hosts.

Seneca 13, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 1 (5 inn.): At rural Streator, the Fighting Irish (13-4, 6-2) topped the Warriors (1-9, 0-7) in the Tri-County Conference game resumed from Tuesday.

Kenny Daggett (RBI), Chase Buis (two doubles, RBI), Austin Aldridge (home run, two RBIs), Aidan Vilcek (two RBIs) and Casey Klicker (double, RBI) each had two hits for Seneca. Josh Lucas and Nathan Neal also smacked home runs, while Cam Shriey knocked in a pair of runs. Brody Rademacher (2 IP, 1 H, 5 K), Shriey (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 K) and Nate Othon (1 IP, 2 K) shared efforts on the hill.

Brezdyn Simons recorded two of WFC’s four hits.

Newark 9, Somonauk 8: At Somonauk, the Norsemen (4-15, 4-2) scored four runs in the top of the sixth to grab the Little Ten Conference win over the Bobcats (2-9, 2-4).

Jacob Seyller (double, two RBIs) led Newark with three hits. Landon Begovac doubled, Jackson Walker drove in two runs, and Blake Adams and Kaleb Carlson also recorded RBIs. David Ulrich (4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K) earned the win in relief.

Tristan Reed (RBI) and Alex Barnes (double, three RBIs) paced Somonauk, while Carson Bahrey (two RBIs) tripled and Kaden Geers (RBI) doubled.

Sandwich 18, Richmond-Burton 8: At Richmond, the Indians scored six runs in both the third and seventh innings in the Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Chance Lange (double, three RBIs), Tyler Lissman (double, three RBIs) and Nick Michalek each had three hits to pace Sandwich. Braden Behringer had two hits and an RBI, with Quinn Rome and Chris Barbor each knocking in a pair of runs. Lissman (6 1/3 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) earned the pitching win with Rome recording the final two outs.

Tremont 13, Fieldcrest 5: At Wenona, the Knights (5-6, 3-2) dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the Turks.

Jordan Heider paced Fieldcrest going 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Lucas Anson (solo homer) and Layten Gerdes each added two hits.

Softball

Marquette 11, Henry-Senachwine 5: At Henry, the Crusaders improved to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in T-CC play with the win over the Mallards.

Maisie Lyons (RBI) and Taylor Cuchra (home run, three RBIs) each collected three hits for Marquette, while Hunter Hopkins, Kelsey Cuchra (double, three RBIs), Makayla Backos (double, two RBIs), Kealey Rick (two RBIs) and Emma Rinearson (triple) all had two hits. Taylor Cuchra (7 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching victory.

Seneca 17, Hall 1 (4 inn.): At Spring Valley, the Fighting Irish scored nine times in the first in improving to 13-1 on the season.

Tessa Krull (three RBIs) paced Seneca with three hits, while Alyssa Zellers (two RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (two doubles, three RBIs) each had two hits. Emma Mino (three RBIs) smacked a 2-run homer. Krull (4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) improved to 10-1 in the circle.

Serena 7, Wheaton St. Francis 4: At Wheaton, the Huskers (8-4) scored five times in the fourth in the win over the Spartans.

RayElle Brennan (home run, three RBIs), Jenna Setchell (double, RBI) and Brynley Glade (RBI) led Serena with two hits each. Paisley Twait a triple and RBI, while Alyssa Engel drove in a run. Maddie Glade (7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) recorded the pitching win.

Newark 18, Somonauk/Leland 3 (4 inn.): At Somonauk, the Norsemen improved to 15-2 overall and 5-0 in the LTC with the win over the Bobcats (3-10, 2-4).

Kodi Rizzo (double, home run, four RBIs), Dottie Wood (double, four RBIs), Ryan Williams (home run, three RBIs) and Adelaide Johnson (RBI) all had three hits for Newark. Danica Peshia (two doubles, RBI), Stephanie Snyder and Cali Beyer (RBI) all had two hits. Rizzo (3 IP, 10 K) earned the win in the circle.

Adalyn Werner and Kaydence Eade each doubled and had an RBI for Somonauk/Leland.

Tremont 7, Fieldcrest 3: At Minonk, TeriLynn Timmerman singled and tripled, while Pru Mangan doubled in two runs for the Knights in the HOIC loss.

COED Track and Field

Ottawa competes with La Salle-Peru at Rochelle triangular: The Pirates boys received wins from Colby Mortenson (200-meter run), Weston Averkamp (110 and 300 hurdles), while the girls had wins from Shaylen Quinn (200, 800), Isabella Markey (300 hurdles) and Krisee Clark (shot put).