April 17, 2024
Track & field: St. Bede school records

By Kevin Hieronymus

Bret Dannis is the St. Bede school record-holder in the 110 HH and 300 H and a three-time state champion. (Shaw Media)

A look at St. Bede school records:

KEYS: * State medalist, ** state champion, + Bureau County record

Boys records

EventNameYearMark
Shot put*John Barnes201653-10
Discus*John Barnes2016184-3
Pole vaultWilliam Andreoni197012-0
High jumpDuncan Lawler20226-4
Long jumpBrent Barth197723-5
Triple jump*Michael Massamba201144-9 1/4
100M*Tyreke Fortney202210.66
200M*Tyreke Fortney202222.12
400M*John Brolley198049.80
800M*Thomas Heitmann20021:56.30
1600M*Matt Morse20064:31.24
3200MMatt Morse20069:55.10
110 HH**+Bret Dannis201713.93
120 HH*Chet Nosalik197814.15
300M IH**+Bret Dannis201737.66
330yd LH**Brent Barth197738.0
4 x 100J. Croissant, A. Torri, A. Poundstone, B. Dannis201743.43
4 x 200S. Piano, V. Pigatti, N. Campbell, B. Figuerres19981:31.9
4 x 400W. Toraason, M. Crowley, R. Perkins, J. Wayland19813:26.9
4 x 800*N. Basalay, T. Heitmann, J. Moore, J. Schlagheck20018:09.51

GIRLS RECORDS

EventsNameYearMark
Shot putErin McGunnigal200034-8
DiscusJodi Kunkel1998110-1
Pole VaultLia Bosnich20226-6
High Jump*+Eve Cullinan19985-6
Long JumpLauren Giordano201716-8 1/2
Triple Jump*Anna Lopez202337-3
100M*Karissa Dinges200012.84
200M*Karissa Dinges200025.94
400MMichele Green198459.70
800MAnnie Needs20172:27.44
1600MSarah Slevin19985:45.63
3200MSarah Slevin199812:24.38
100MLHJenny Allen198715.90
100HLily Bosnich202415.5
300H*Lily Bosnich202347.08
4 x 100*S. Shaver, A. Lopez, E. DeLaTorre, L. Bosnich202350.30
4 x 200*A. Lopez, S. Shaver, E. DeLaTorre, L. Bosnich20231:48.15
4 x 400A. Pastor, S. Krancic, E. Morgenson, J. Tybor19944:24.50
4 x 800B. Hofer, A. Margherio, L. Twanow, S. Slevin200010:25.10