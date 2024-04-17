Track & field: St. Bede school records

A look at St. Bede school records:
KEYS: * State medalist, ** state champion, + Bureau County record
Boys records
|Event
|Name
|Year
|Mark
|Shot put
|*John Barnes
|2016
|53-10
|Discus
|*John Barnes
|2016
|184-3
|Pole vault
|William Andreoni
|1970
|12-0
|High jump
|Duncan Lawler
|2022
|6-4
|Long jump
|Brent Barth
|1977
|23-5
|Triple jump
|*Michael Massamba
|2011
|44-9 1/4
|100M
|*Tyreke Fortney
|2022
|10.66
|200M
|*Tyreke Fortney
|2022
|22.12
|400M
|*John Brolley
|1980
|49.80
|800M
|*Thomas Heitmann
|2002
|1:56.30
|1600M
|*Matt Morse
|2006
|4:31.24
|3200M
|Matt Morse
|2006
|9:55.10
|110 HH
|**+Bret Dannis
|2017
|13.93
|120 HH
|*Chet Nosalik
|1978
|14.15
|300M IH
|**+Bret Dannis
|2017
|37.66
|330yd LH
|**Brent Barth
|1977
|38.0
|4 x 100
|J. Croissant, A. Torri, A. Poundstone, B. Dannis
|2017
|43.43
|4 x 200
|S. Piano, V. Pigatti, N. Campbell, B. Figuerres
|1998
|1:31.9
|4 x 400
|W. Toraason, M. Crowley, R. Perkins, J. Wayland
|1981
|3:26.9
|4 x 800
|*N. Basalay, T. Heitmann, J. Moore, J. Schlagheck
|2001
|8:09.51
GIRLS RECORDS
|Events
|Name
|Year
|Mark
|Shot put
|Erin McGunnigal
|2000
|34-8
|Discus
|Jodi Kunkel
|1998
|110-1
|Pole Vault
|Lia Bosnich
|2022
|6-6
|High Jump
|*+Eve Cullinan
|1998
|5-6
|Long Jump
|Lauren Giordano
|2017
|16-8 1/2
|Triple Jump
|*Anna Lopez
|2023
|37-3
|100M
|*Karissa Dinges
|2000
|12.84
|200M
|*Karissa Dinges
|2000
|25.94
|400M
|Michele Green
|1984
|59.70
|800M
|Annie Needs
|2017
|2:27.44
|1600M
|Sarah Slevin
|1998
|5:45.63
|3200M
|Sarah Slevin
|1998
|12:24.38
|100MLH
|Jenny Allen
|1987
|15.90
|100H
|Lily Bosnich
|2024
|15.5
|300H
|*Lily Bosnich
|2023
|47.08
|4 x 100
|*S. Shaver, A. Lopez, E. DeLaTorre, L. Bosnich
|2023
|50.30
|4 x 200
|*A. Lopez, S. Shaver, E. DeLaTorre, L. Bosnich
|2023
|1:48.15
|4 x 400
|A. Pastor, S. Krancic, E. Morgenson, J. Tybor
|1994
|4:24.50
|4 x 800
|B. Hofer, A. Margherio, L. Twanow, S. Slevin
|2000
|10:25.10