Streator man cited after crashing vehicle fleeing authorities, police say

A 19-year-old Streator man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he first fled in his vehicle, then ran from authorities on foot after crashing.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop at 4:09 p.m. Sunday in the area of Route 23 and North 18th Road. Deputies said the driver fled until he lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of North 17th Road and East 14th Road where it entered the north ditch, struck a utility pole and overturned.

The passenger, an 18-year-old Ottawa man, was taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator for minor injuries, deputies said. The driver Colton Blue, 19, of Streator, ran from the scene and was later located in a yard on East 1379th Road, deputies said. Blue was arrested on complaints of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and speeding 94 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was released with a notice to appear in court.