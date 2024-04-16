Update on Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle: Store may open in 3 to 4 weeks

The Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle may be open for business in three to four weeks, co-owner Nizar Tharani said Tuesday, April 16, 2024, following some structural improvements. (Derek Barichello)

The Illinois Valley Food and Deli in La Salle may be open for business in three to four weeks, co-owner Nizar Tharani said.

The store closed Feb. 10, announcing it would be under new ownership. Tharani will own the business with his partners Pankaj Chaudhari and Nilesh Chaudhari, each of the Naperville area, and they have experience running restaurants and convenience stores.

Mayor Jeff Grove said he has received calls about it and hearing the store may open in three to four weeks was good news for the community.

“I’m very excited about that,” he said. “This will be good news for La Salle and the Illinois Valley. People like to have a closer place to shop.”

Grove said when he spoke with the owners last time he told them about the importance of making a good first impression, because of some of the concerns that were raised prior to the store closing.

“I think this is a good opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and hopefully get a good first impression,” he said.

Tharani said the new owners are working on some structural improvements and finance objectives, and thanked the community for their patience.

“We are looking forward to opening and serving the community,” he said.