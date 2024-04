The cast of "Goosebumps, the musical - The Phantom of the Auditorium" rehearse a scene on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Hall High School. The musical runs April 19-21 at Hall High School. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday April 19, and Saturday April 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday April 21, 2024. Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash only). (Jen Heredia for Shaw Local News Network)

Hall High School will present “Goosebumps, the Musical - The Phantom of the Auditorium” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash only) or online at hallhighschool.ludus.com. Cost is $12 for an adult and $10 for students/seniors. The school is located at 800 Erie St., Spring Valley.

The show is directed by Megan Cullinan and produced by Robert Malerk.

Vinny Philippe as Zeke and Haley Campbell as Brooke rehearse a scene in "Goosebumps, the Musical – The Phantom of the Auditorium" at Hall High School. (Jen Hereda for Shaw Local News N)