Wide Awake Timberlines 4-H to visit Humane Society in Livingston County in June

Wide Awake Timberlines 4-H held a meeting April 14 at the Long Point American Legion.

The group discussed the Family Code of Conduct for the 4-H Fair and what is expected from a 4-H member. The group also thanked those who helped pack boxes for the troops with the Ladies of Auxiliary of Long Point. The group will be visiting the Humane Society in Livingston County in June. Several members gave talks and demonstrations on a variety of subjects. The next meeting is 4 p.m. May 5 for Cloverbuds and 4:30 p.m. for 4-H at the Long Point American Legion.