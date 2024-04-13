Starved Rock Country Community Foundation Spring Appeal culminates with May 2 Giving Day

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board includes, from (left) CEO Fran Brolley, Shelly Carey, Robb Hasty (seated), Tom Heitmann, board chair Reed Wilson (seated), founder and secretary Pamela Beckett, Pierre Alexander, Norma Cotner, Martha Small (seated), Deborah Anderson, Michael Stutzke (seated), Bill Hunt, Tara Bedei, Director of Operations Janice Corrigan and Community Outreach and Donor Engagement Manager Sally Van Cura. Vice Chair/Treasurer Tracy Bedeker and board member Sue Schmitt were unavailable for the photo. (Photo provided by Jen Heredia of Jen Heredia Studios)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board is encouraging contributions to its 2024 Spring Appeal that will culminate with an online Giving Day on Thursday, May 2.

Contributions to the Appeal and Giving Day help sustain SRCCF’s essential administrative functions, strengthen its ability to serve local nonprofits and individuals, and enable it to expand its impact across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

“Each much-needed contribution allows SRCCF to fulfill its mission and uplift those in need,” said President and CEO Fran Brolley.

The Foundation advances education, mental health, local history, fine arts, entrepreneurship, local theatre, downtown revitalization, disaster relief and much more.

To donate online, visit srccf.org/make-a-donation and scroll down to “Fund that I am donating to.” Select the first option, “2024 Spring Appeal” and fill out the remainder of the form.

Checks can be mailed to 2024 SRCCF Spring Appeal, 241 Marquette St., La Salle, IL 61301.

To receive the appeal, including SRCCF’s “Genuine Impact” publication, call 815-252-2906, ext. 2, or email Director of Operations Janice Corrigan at janice@srccf.org.

Since 2015, SRCCF has created 110 charitable funds, converting donor values and passions into action. It has invested over $1.8 million in the Starved Rock region. The foundation is one of 35 community foundations in Illinois and more than 900 across the U.S.