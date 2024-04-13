Keely Lawson, Sam Woolley power Princeton softball past Geneseo: BCR Saturday roundup

SOFTBALL

Princeton 6, Geneseo 1: Keely Lawson homered and Sam Woolley doubled twice to power the Tigresses to a nonconference victory at Geneseo Saturday.

Both Lawson and Woolley had two hits with an RBI while Izzy Gibson added an RBI hit and Sylvie Rutledge drove in a run.

Sophomore Reese Reviglio went the distance for the win, allowing four hits, an unearned run while stirking out seven.

Rockridge 4, Bureau Valley 3 (8 inn.): The Storm took the 3-time defending state champs into extra innings before falling in the eighth inning in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Edgington.

The Storm struck for three runs in the top of the seventh inning off Rockets starter Taylor Dieterich to take a 3-2 lead. Emily Wright had a RBI single, Madison Smith had a RBI double to tie it and Emma Stull came off the pinch to deliver a RBI single to give the Storm a 3-2 lead.

Rockets ace Kendra Lewis came in to get the Rockets out of the inning without further damage. The Rockets scored in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and scored again in the eighth for the 4-3 win with Lewis (1.2 IP, 5 K) earning the victory.

Lesleigh Maynard also hit safely for the Storm (7-3).

Smith went the distance, striking out 11 over 7.1 innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run.

BASEBALL

Bureau Valley 10, Rockridge 2: The Storm grabbed a 6-0 lead after their first two at-bats and wrapped up out 12 hits on the way to Three Rivers Conference crossover in Edgington.

Logan Philhower led the Storm (5-6) with three hits and four RBIs. Elijah Endress (RBI), Drake Taylor (2 RBIs), Tyler Birkey and Blake Foster (2 RBIs) added two hits each while Bryce Helms doubled.

Helms pitched five innings for the win, allowing two hits, one unearned run while striking out six. Taylor and Brock Rediger pitched one inning apiece.

Sherrard 8-18, Hall 6-8: The Red Devils (7-6) dropped both games of a doubleheader in a Three Rivers crossover in Sherrard, falling 8-6 in the opener and 18-8 in the nightcap.