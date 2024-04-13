IVCC to launch distance learning, telemedicine initiative with 10 area high schools

Illinois Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees launched the Distance Learning and Telemedicine initiative Thursday by authorizing the purchase of equipment to outfit classrooms at IVCC and remote classrooms or mobile units at 10 area high schools. (Scott Anderson)

Once the equipment is in place, IVCC instructors will be able to deliver dual-credit and adult education course instruction to students and the community in those high schools, and mental health and substance abuse professionals will be able to provide preventive education and counseling services.

Nine classrooms at the college and a more private space for telehealth discussions, as well as a classroom at each high school, will be equipped at a cost not to exceed $1.02 million. The college share will come from an $890,000 U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant. The schools will match with funds totaling $133,500.

In her monthly report to the board, President Tracy Morris:

reported that through American Rescue Plan Act scholarships, offered in conjunction with the La Salle County Board and the Regional Office of Education, assisted more than 100 nursing, emergency medical technician and certified nursing assistant students to continue their education this year.

noted that the Eagles Peak Food Pantry and YMCA Little Eagles continues to serve students and their families.

noted spring enrollment at IVCC and most community colleges in the state saw upticks over spring 2023, as dual-credit enrollment climbed steadily over the past three years, and as distance education remained a popular, prevalent and flexible form of course delivery statewide.

reviewed upcoming events, including music concerts and commencement ceremonies.

updated the progress on the institutional strategic planning process.

Minutes before graduating student Trustee Libby Boyles was recognized for her service on the board, she gave her final monthly report, including the following updates:

The College Student Government Association is hosting a picnic on campus to celebrate the college’s centennial and provide a study/work break. The inaugural event is Wednesday, April 17, in the courtyard for students and employees.

Incoming student Trustee Emma Garretson was chosen in the recent SGA election to succeed Boyles.

In other action, the board:

approved a change order totaling $70,000 to relocate a water main at the salt storage facility, bringing the contract total to $369,989.

authorized upgrading service with the Illinois Century Network at a cost of $24,000 for three years, which would double overall computer bandwidth to support a growing campus need.

accepted the $42,700 bid from HFO Chicago LLC of Elk Grove Village for a Haas CNC MiniMill for the manufacturing program.

continued updating board policies.

nominated Amber Robertson for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association 2024 Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member Award and counselor Debbie Burch for ICCTA’s Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member Award.

The board also learned: