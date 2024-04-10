California man charged with hauling horse tranquilizer in La Salle County allegedly cut ankle bracelet

A California man charged with hauling 11 pounds of horse tranquilizer – and admitting so to police – now is accused of cutting his ankle bracelet and is considered a fugitive.

Teren A. Overbeck, 34, of Los Angeles, was scheduled to appear Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court on a forfeiture proceeding. Prosecutors are seeking to seize assets from Overbeck’s April 4 traffic stop, which include more than $5,000 cash.

When the forfeiture case was called, however, Overbeck was a no-show. First Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jason Goode said in open court that Overbeck, who had been released on home monitoring, cut off his ankle bracelet and refused to appear.

A warrant was issued for Overbeck’s arrest. Once he’s apprehended, prosecutors will seek to keep him in La Salle County Jail pending trial.

Overbeck’s no-show was consistent with an unapologetic statement he reportedly gave after La Salle County sheriff’s deputies seized 5 kilograms of ketamine, along with cannabis oil and the cash. The seizure took place at 12:40 a.m. April 4 at 1351 May Road, Peru, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. According to open-court statements, Overbeck sat for a police interview and admitted to transporting the contraband.

“This is how I pay my bills,” Overbeck told police. “Everyone has to eat.”

If convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, Overbeck faces six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.