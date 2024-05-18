Streator softball rolls to 13-2 win over Plano : The Times Friday Area Roundup

Softball

Streator 13, Plano 2 (5 inn.): At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the first then exploded for nine more in the third in the win over the Reapers on Friday.

Alexcia Middlton had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Streator (10-17), while Rilee Talty and Lily Kupec (two RBIs) each added two hits. Makenna Ondrey (double) also drove in two runs with Reagan Morgan and Morgan Kostal each recorded an RBI. Ondrey (Win, 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) and Morgan (1 IP, 1 K) combined to hold Plano to four hits.

Baseball

Oswego 7, Ottawa 3: At Oswego, the host Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh in defeating the Pirates (15-18).

Jacob Rosetto (double, RBI) had two hits for Ottawa, Adam Swanson smacked a solo homer and Jace Vieth added an RBI. Colin Fowler (Loss, 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K), Cam Loomis (2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K) and Alex Billings (1 IP) all took the mound for the Pirates.

La Salle-Peru 10, Streator 0 (5 inn.): At La Salle, the Bulldogs dropped to 13-20 on the season with the loss to the Cavaliers.

Blaize Bressner’s third-inning single was the lone hit in the game for Streator.

Sandwich’s Sundara Weber runs during a girls Class 2A Sectional Cross Country Meet at Emricson Park in Woodstock Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Girls track and field

Sandwich’s Weber advances to 1600-meter run finals at Class 2A state meet: Sandwich sophomore Sunny Weber finished first overall in the preliminaries of the 1600-meter run (5 minutes, 6.9 seconds) and advanced to Saturday’s finals at the Class 2A state meet at Eastern Illinois University.

Weber will also be running in the 3200 finals on Saturday.

Boys tennis

Ottawa’s Sifuentes and Krafft earn state berth, play in sectional semifinals Saturday: At the L-P Sports Complex, the Pirates doubles team of Alan Sifuentes and Evan Krafft won their two matches to advance to the semifinals of the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional and also assured a place at next week’s state tournament.

Sifuentes and Krafft earned a 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory in their opening match against L-P’s Colin Krug and Michael Milota, then defeated the Morris duo of Connor Ahearn/Shane Philips 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Ottawa other doubles team of Landon Sawin and Cayden Walter lost to Metamora’s Jack Hessing and Weston Lange 6-0, 6-3. In the singles bracket for the Pirates, both Ayden Sexton (6-0, 6-0 to Connor Barth of Morris) and Kaden Araujo (6-0, 6-4 to Tristan Olvera) fell in their respective matches.

Streator’s Ryan Beck and Brenden Christensen opened with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) triumph over Princeton’s Ben Anderson and Michael Ellis, but then fell to Metamora’s Hessing and Lange 6-2, 6-2.

The Bulldogs’ other doubles team of Quinn Baker and Izak Gallik dropped their opening match to Princeton’s Jackson Mason and Asa Gartin 6-0, 6-0.

The Streator singles entries of Brad Minick (6-3, 6-1 to L-P’s John Crane) and Clayton Lehman (4-6, 6-3, 5-7 to Pontiac’s Owen Masching) also saw their seasons end with first-round losses.