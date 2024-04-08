Spring Valley man charged in Belvidere shooting

A Spring Valley man already facing a felony charge in La Salle County for a 2021 shooting (nobody was injured) is charged in the recent shooting of a man in Boone County. The victim survived.

Mauricio A. Carreon, 22, also listed as a resident of Belvidere, is charged with five felonies led by aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison, following an investigation into a March 26 shooting in Belvidere. Carreon was ordered detained in Boone County Jail, the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday.

In an updated police report issued Friday, the Belvidere Police Department said officers were dispatched 10:27 p.m. March 26 to the 400 block of Van Buren Street for a report of shots fired. The incident left one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound, police said.

A 17-year-old suspect has been detained along with Carreon, police said. The search is on for a third suspect. Of the three, only Carreon is charged with Class X aggravated battery with a firearm.

Besides aggravated battery with a firearm, Boone County authorities have charged Carreon with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years; unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and without a firearm owner’s ID card, both Class 3 felonies carrying two to five years; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years.

While those charges are pending, Carreon remains set to appear Aug. 19 in La Salle County Circuit Court on pending charge of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony carrying a possible prison sentence of one to three years. He was developed as a suspect into a La Salle shooting in early 2021, during which 13 shots were fired into a La Salle home. Nobody was injured.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday they were aware of Carreon’s new charges in Boone County and would monitor the case as Carreon addresses his charge here.