Classical and inspirational pianist Christopher Dellen will perform the Jesus Never Fails concert 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Princeton Seventh Day Adventist Church, 20018 County Rd 1950 N. (Photo provided by Princeton SDA)

This concert is not only a chance to experience free music, but also an opportunity to support the Second Story Teen Center.