OSF emergency room opens in Peru

The reopening of Peru’s emergency department is the beginning fo a phased opening, OSF has said. Outpatient services will be available in the future, hospital officials said.

OSF hosted a media tour Friday of its renovated facility at 925 West St. The hospital closed there Jan. 28, 2023, leaving La Salle-Peru without an emergency department of its own.

Many more changes are on the way to the former Illinois Valley Community Hospital. Trompeter estimated about a quarter of the physical plant will be up and running Sunday as phase 1 commences. Phase 1 includes emergency services and limited inpatient beds plus diagnostic imaging, laboratory, pharmacy, EKG and respiratory.

Next up is increasing the inpatient beds from two to 12 and opening the hospital to outpatient services. That requires regulatory approval and Trompeter said OSF won’t get it until after an unannounced visit that clears the way for Medicare and Medicaid funding.