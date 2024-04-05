Volunteers pack Ottawa City Hall looking to connect, help community

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty addresses more than 70 volunteers Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Ottawa City Hall during a workshop designed to connect volunteers and non-profit organizations. (Derek Barichello)

More than 70 community members filled the Ottawa City Council Chambers on Thursday to discuss volunteer opportunities in the city.

There was a mixture of individuals looking to volunteer as well as non-profit organizers seeking help. Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said Thursday’s meeting was the first in a series of gatherings designed to help volunteers and organizations work together.

Thursday served as an introduction of sorts, as each attendee introduced themselves and their initiatives, which ended up serving as a good networking opportunity, allowing attendees to put faces with causes, then exchange contact information after the meeting. Organizers of some of the larger events in Ottawa also gave short presentations on their volunteer opportunities.

Hasty said it is his goal to have another meeting within a month at a larger venue that would have non-profit causes set up at their own stations and encourage volunteers to visit with them, similar to how a job fair is set up.

Dr. David Manigold, who was an organizer for the Dayton Bluffs Preserve volunteer efforts, and Jim Reilly, a local attorney and active volunteer/organizer, organized a first volunteers workshop some time ago, and Hasty said the city wanted to rekindle that momentum.

Notably, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce keeps a list on its website of volunteer opportunities, listing each by organization, contact and that group’s website at https://www.ottawachamberillinois.com/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR1ly0S_unQvjwKM2SU3__MWPg9_-djCkgilLWBxNhKPLkZTXfWapctXE8c Hasty shared this link to his mayor’s Facebook page.

Executive Director Jay McCracken of the Ottawa Chamber said if anyone has updates or any other volunteer opportunities to add to the list, email j.petterson@ottawachamberillinois.com or call 815-433-0084.

“To see this kind of turnout for this event,” McCracken said at the meeting. “This shows why Ottawa is such a special place.”

Another Facebook page “Illinois Valley Volunteer Opportunities” was shared as a means to get word out about volunteer opportunities. Go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556759426228 to view the page.

Editor’s note: Shaw Local News Network also will publish upcoming events, fundraisers or announcements for organizations looking for volunteers. Send information to newsroom@mywebtimes.com for publication.