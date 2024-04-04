State Rep. Yednock appointed to Illinois Forestry Development Council

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, said he will protect Illinois’ forests for its hunters, wildlife and greenery through his appointment to the Illinois Forestry Development Council. (Scott Anderson)

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, said he will protect Illinois’ forests for its hunters, wildlife and greenery through his appointment to the Illinois Forestry Development Council.

Yednock was appointed to the state’s Illinois Forestry Development Council by House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch this week.

“As an outdoorsman and nature enthusiast, I am ready to get to work to protect Illinois’ forests and make them work better for everyone across our state,” Yednock said in a Wednesday news release. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis, and we must do what we can to keep our forests in good condition for future generations.”

The council is tasked with leading sustainability and conservation initiatives, monitoring forest and soil health, among other duties. The council’s annual report is instrumental in informing the General Assembly and other policymakers on the state of forests.

Yednock’s district includes La Salle, DeKalb and Bureau counties. He is not running for reelection. The 76th District will be a contested race in November between Amy “Murri” Briel, an Ottawa Democrat, and Liz Bishop, a Peru Republican.