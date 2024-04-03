IVCC’s Wohrley wins Connie Dzierzynski Skerston Memorial Award for support staff distinguished service

Jill Wohrley, pictured at a recent Illinois Valley Community College open house, is this year’s winner of the Connie Dzierzynski Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service. Staff, faculty and retirees will be honored April 4 during the annual recognition dinner. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Jill Wohrley, of Mendota, is the winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s Connie Dzierzynski Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service.

Wohrley, the college’s financial aid compliance specialist, was nominated by Financial Aid Director Isamar Taylor, retired Financial Aid Advisor Ida Brown and the financial aid team.

“Jill has been a driving force that guided the office through challenging months without a permanent director/staff, which showcased her exceptional leadership,” nominators wrote. “The Financial Aid Office was able to maintain efficiency and productivity during our transitional period ... because of her unwavering dedication.”

“I feel incredibly honored to have won an award for which I was nominated by my team and then voted on by my co-workers,” Wohrley said in an IVCC news release. Though she never met Skerston, “to have won an award in her name is a very meaningful and special moment I will never forget.”

Her nominators credited Wohrley with nurturing a team environment where colleagues feel supported and “in challenging times, she remains dedicated to uplifting office morale.” She is ready to organize potlucks, retirement parties and other gatherings, nominators added.

Whether interacting with colleagues or students, “her approachability and friendly demeanor create an open channel for effective communications,” the nomination continued.

Wohrley and fellow nominees Chad Brokaw, Juliana Dzurisin, Lynn Ewing-Teegardin, Steve Mazzorana, Marlene Merkel, Diane Scoma and Manessa Trench, will be honored Thursday, April 4, at IVCC’s employee recognition reception at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle.

Wohrley began her IVCC career in 2016 as a part-time Academic Support Technologist. Two years later, she joined the financial aid staff as a full-time financial aid advisor and became the compliance specialist last year.

This is the 24th year of the Support Staff Distinguished Service Award, which was renamed in honor of Connie Dzierzynski Skerston, assistant director of admissions and records, who died in 2015.