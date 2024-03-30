Red Devils sweep doubleheader at Rockridge: BCR roundup for Saturday, March 30

The Hall baseball team won both ends of a doubleheader at Rockridge Saturday.

The Red Devils (4-2) went eight innings to win the opener 3-2 and came back to take the nightcap 9-1.

Hall 3, Rockridge 2: Evan Stefaniak led the Red Devils with three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Luke Bryant had a hit and RBI.

Luke Bryant pitched three innings of relief for the win. Starter Payton Dye scattered two hits over five innings, striking out 11.

Hall 9, Rockridge 1: izzaq Zrust went the distance for the win in Game 2, allowing an unearned run on six hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.

Luke Bryant, Dye (3 RBIs) and Braden Curran each had two hits for Hall.

Sherrard 8, Princeton 4: Host Sherrard scored six runs on five hits in the fifth inning to break open the game in the battle of the Tigers to take an 8-3 lead.

Jace Stuckey doubled in a run to give Princeton a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Luke Smith and Luke LaPorte also doubled with Jordan Reinhardt adding a hit and two RBIs, including a sac fly, and Ace Christiansen had one hit and a RBI.

Softball

Sherrard 7, Princeton 6: Danni Neppl drove in the winning run for Sherrard in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Princeton took a 4-1 lead in the second inning, but Sherrard came back with two runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead.

The Tigresses scored twice in the top of the seventh to force a tie.

Kiyrra Morris led the Tigresses with three hits in the No. 9 hole. Keely Lawson had two hits and two RBIs, pitcher Avah Oertel drove in two runs and Izzy Gibson homered.

Rockridge 15-7, Hall 0-1: The defending state champion Rockets swept both ends of a doubleheader on their home field, winning 15-0 in the opener and 7-1 in Game 2.