Women’s basketball: Raegan Beers, daughter of former Ohio HS All-Stater, stars for Oregon State

Ohio High School fans following the NCAA Women’s Tournament may be catching a familiar name.

Oregon State sophomore standout Raegan Beers is the daughter of former Ohio High School All-Stater Ike Beers, who played for the Bulldogs in the ‘80s.

Raegan Beers was the Beavers’ leading scorer (19) and rebounder (9) in their opening-round 73-51 rout over Eastern Washington on Friday, March 22.

The 6-4 forward scored 10 points with six rebounds in the Beavers’ 61-51 second-round win over Nebraska on Sunday on their home court despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter in foul trouble.

The Beavers will meet Notre Dame, a 71-56 winner Monday over Ole Miss, on Friday in the Albany 1 Regional.

On the year, Beers is averaging 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds a game with 13 double-doubles.

Last season, Beers was named as Pac-12 Freshman and Sixth Player of the Year, the first player in league history to earn both awards in the same season. She averaged 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds with 16 double-doubles.

She was a five-star recruit out of Littleton, Colorado, named as McDonald’s Prep All-American and Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist.

Ike Beers was a 1988 graduate of Ohio, a sophomore reserve on the Bulldogs’ 1986 state runners-up. As a senior, he averaged 20.3 points and 14.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs, named as an Associated Press Class A All-Stater.

He was a two-time All-BCR selection, scoring 933 career points for the Bulldogs.

Beers’ No. 52 uniform is one of six numbers retired at Ohio High School.

He is in law enforcement in Colorado.