Chem Dry of La Salle County expands territory, wins award

Chem Dry of La Salle County, owned and operated by Jim Bibula and Toni George, announced recently they have acquired the rights to service customers in Bureau, Putnam, Marshall and Woodford counties.

Chem Dry of La Salle County has served La Salle County since 2012. Chem Dry was founded in 1977 and is the world’s largest carpet and upholstery cleaning franchise with more than 2,000 franchises worldwide, owned by the Belfor Franchise Group.

Chem Dry’s process of utilizing carbonated water along with their proprietary Powerhead allows carpets to dry in an hour verses days with conventional steam cleaning methods, the business said in a news release. Chem Dry uses no soaps or shampoo that attracts dirt and the business cleans a multitude of items, not just carpets and upholstery, according to the release.

The business cleans mattresses, hardwood floors, tile and grout, vinyl composite flooring, dryer vent cleaning, granite countertop cleaning and sealing, and specialty stain removal. The business also offers pet urine removal treatment or PURT. Chem Dry is the only carpet cleaning company that guarantees the removal of urine and odors from carpeting, the business said in its release. The business also can rid furnishings of dust mite allergens and pet dander. It handles both residential and commercial work.

At its annual convention this past February, Chem Dry of La Salle County won the Perpetual Excellence Award, which is presented to a franchise that has consistently demonstrated superiority of service and customer satisfaction and continuous adherence to the principles of Chem Dry. These principles include trustworthiness and a willingness to contribute to the success of others, the business said.

Chem Dry can be reached at 815-223-8810 or chemdryoflasallecounty.com