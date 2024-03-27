Volleyball: Hall’s Taylor Coutts signs with Harper College

Hall High School senior Taylor Coutts signs to continue her volleyball career at Harper College. She is joined by Hall coach Carolyn Foster (left) and Kim Zimmerman, her 18U Lions Jr. Club coach. (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Hall High School senior Taylor Coutts will be continuing her volleyball career at Harper College in the fall.

Harper College is a Div. II community college in suburban Palantine. She plans to earn her Associate’s Degree in Applied Science in Harper’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program.

Coutts was a First-Team All-BCR and Second-Team All-Three Rivers East selection and earned NewsTribune Honorable Mention. She contributed all around for the Red Devils with a team-high 49 aces (0.75) and 182 assists (3.5) along with 152 digs (2.3) and 85 kills (1.3).

She is the daughter of Joe and Amanda Coutts of Ladd. Amanda Coutts formerly was the Hall head coach.