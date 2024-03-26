The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa softball’s Bobbi Snook wins close 4-player race

With 119 of 237 votes cast in an ultra-competitive vote, The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, is Ottawa freshman softball slugger Bobbi Snook after homering three times in the Pirates’ win at Geneva.

Also on the ballot were runner-up Alec Novotney (Marquette baseball), Zander McCloskey (Streator baseball) and Shae Simons (WFC softball). Each of the four nominees received between 99 and 119 votes.

Ottawa catcher Bobbi Snook tags Streator’s Rilee Talty at home plate during the teams' meeting last week. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Snook: My nicknames are mainly Bob or Bobbi Sue.

Have you ever hit three home runs in a game before? How did it feel to accomplish that in one of your first high school games?

Snook: I have never hit three home runs in a game before, but I’m very excited to have accomplished this in one of our first games! Mainly I’m thankful for being able to help contribute to our team beating Geneva.

How old were you when you started playing softball and where did you play?

Snook: I was 9 when I started playing softball for the Naperville Diamonds.

How would you describe yourself as a player?

Snook: I feel I’m very competitive and love to win by being the best I can be.

The Ottawa softball program has evolved into a powerhouse in recent years. Now that you’re part of it, what have you seen that explains the success?

Snook: Our coaches are the reason for our success. They always drive you to be the best you can be and improve.

You have experience playing multiple positions on the field. What’s your favorite and why?

Snook: I would say I don’t have a favorite position on the field, because I love catching and the outfield equally. I love constantly being involved when catching and the important plays in the outfield.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Snook: I enjoy math, because it feels like a puzzle.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Snook: After a big win, our team would either get Mexican or pizza. If we got Mexican, I would get a cheese quesadilla; and if we got pizza, I would get cheese.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Snook: “Tangled” was my favorite movie growing up, so I’ve seen it at least 100 times.

Do you have a favorite book or book series?

Snook: My favorite series is Harry Potter, because it got me into my love for reading.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Snook: I’m the youngest of four girls.

It’s awfully early to ask this, but do you have any college or career hopes yet, and if so, do they involve sports?

Snook: Yes, I dream to continue my athletic and academic career in college playing softball!