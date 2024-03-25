MABAS Division 25 hosts vehicle, machinery operations class

MABAS Division 25 hosted a Vehicle and Machinery Operations Class on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Senica’s Towing in La Salle. Students learned and practiced vehicle stabilization, vehicle safety, victim removal techniques and hazard recognition. They learned how to use air tools, hydraulic tools (Jaws of Life), hand tools and battery-operated tools. Students also learned about alternative fuel technologies. Skills learned during this class will have a direct impact on the lives of the patients these responders will contact. (Ben Brown for Shaw Local News Ne)

Over the past two weekends 14 firefighters from MABAS 25 departments spent 40-plus hours learning the technical aspects of auto extrication and machinery rescue.

Departments participating in the training were Ottawa Fire Department, Seneca Fire Department, Granville-Hennepin Fire District, Oglesby Fire Department and Wallace Fire Protection District. The class was taught by members of Utica Fire Protection District, Oglesby Fire Department and Wallace Fire Protection District.

The class would not have been possible without the support of CIMCO Recycling, Conroy’s Towing, Senica’s Interstate Towing and Auto Salvage Company of Peru.