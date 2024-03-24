Peru library to host ‘drive-in movie’ event for children

The Peru Public Library will transform Thursday, March 28, into a drive-in movie theater for children.

Children 2 to 6 years old are invited 4 to 5:30 p.m. to the children’s department at the library, 1409 11th St., to make their own cars and watch three different popular children’s shows. The library will provide snacks to enjoy while they watch the movies. Registration is required. For questions call Mackenzie Kavanaugh at 815-223-0229 or email mkavanaugh@perulibrary.org.

9:30 a.m. Monday, March 25: Books and Babies, every Monday.

3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 25: Write Here, lower level meeting room.

6:30 p.m. Monday, March 25: As the Pages Turn Book Club, lower level meeting room. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict. In her 20s, Belle da Costa Greene is hired by J. Pierpont Morgan to curate a collection of rare manuscripts, books and artwork for his newly-built Morgan Library. Belle becomes a fixture on the New York society scene and one of the most powerful people in the art and book world, known for her impeccable taste and shrewd negotiating for critical works as she helps build a world-class collection. But Belle has a secret, one she must protect at all costs. She was born not Belle da Costa Greene but Belle Marion Greener. She is the daughter of Richard Greener, the first Black graduate of Harvard and a well-known advocate for equality. Belle’s complexion isn’t dark because of her alleged Portuguese heritage that lets her pass as white – her complexion is dark because she is African American. “The Personal Librarian” tells the story of an extraordinary woman, famous for her intellect, style and wit, and shares the lengths she must go to – for the protection of her family and her legacy – to preserve her carefully crafted white identity in the racist world in which she lives.

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Musical Movie Matinee in the main library. Adults ages 18 and older are invited. Find the featured film on our website at www.perulibary.org. For questions call Marti Pack at 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28: Thursday Tots.

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 28: Color Me Calm, lower level meeting room.

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 29: Tech Help Fridays, by appointment.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30: Peruvian Purlers, lower level meeting room.